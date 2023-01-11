Richard Wayne Plumlee III’s girlfriend repeatedly told a Yakima police detective that she did not know much about Plumlee’s shooting.
But when the detective told her that Plumlee had died and he wanted to find who shot him, Sheila Martin gave out a name.
“It’s Josh. It’s Josh,” Martin said in a video of her interview at Yakima police headquarters two hours after Plumlee had been fatally shot in a North First Street motel parking lot.
Joshua James Glazier, 29 and Martin’s nephew, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of Plumlee following a Dec. 17, 2019, shooting at the Yakima Inn. The video was shown Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court as part of the state’s case against Glazier.
Glazier’s attorney questioned whether YPD Detective Casey Gillette was leaning too hard on a woman who had just lost her boyfriend to homicide while ignoring a possible suspect.
“It sounds like to me you had finished asking about the event,” attorney Christopher Swaby said. “You don’t stop asking questions until you get the answers you wanted.”
Yakima police went to the motel, 1022 N. First St., around 10:20 p.m. Dec. 17, 2019, for a report of a shooting. Officers found Plumlee lying in the parking lot with Martin kneeling beside him.
Plumlee died from blood loss shortly afterward at Astria Regional Medical Center.
Martin told an officer at the scene and the motel’s manager that Glazier was the shooter. Police also recovered a 9mm shell casing from the room.
When Martin, who had a stroke a couple months ago, testified Monday, said she could not recall her earlier statements.
At Tuesday’s hearing, Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian Aaron played the recording of the interview Gillette did with Martin at YPD headquarters the night of the shooting. Gillette said he was asked to interview potential witnesses to the shooting.
In the course of the hour-long interview, Martin told Gillette that Plumlee and others in the room, including Glazier, were drinking beer and smoking marijuana, and that Plumlee had asked Glazier to settle a $10 debt, a discussion she told Gillette went on for a half-hour.
At one point Plumlee and Martin’s grandson went outside the room, with Glazier standing near the door, Martin told Gillette in the video, and he held up his arm as if he had a gun when she heard a gunshot.
When Gillette asked if Glazier or her grandson carried guns, Martin said she didn’t know if Glazier did but said that her grandson liked guns. But, under further questioning from Gillette, she said her grandson couldn’t have shot Plumlee because she was his grandmother and Plumlee was her boyfriend.
Gillette continued to ask if Glazier could have had a beef with Plumlee or if Glazier owed Plumlee more than the $10, to which Martin said no.
At two points, Gillette leaves the room. The second time, after asking for Plumlee’s wallet and telling Martin that a large piece of methamphetamine was found in Plumlee’s pocket, Gillette tells her that Plumlee had died.
“No! No! No!” Martin wailed in the video. “I want to go home. Please, let me go home. I don’t care what you do. You can do whatever you want. I want to go home.” She tried to go to the door, but Gillette stood up and guided her back to the chair in the room.
Swaby questioned Gillette in court about why he kept Martin in the room when she tried to leave. Gillette said he was trying to calm her down.
“You would have let her go?” Swaby asked.
“There was no reason to hold her,” Gillette said.
But Swaby said Gillette kept Martin in a closed room in the early morning hours and never said she could go while focusing on Glazier as the suspect.
In the video, Gillette asked her if she knew anything that could help officers figure out why Plumlee was killed, and who might have done it, as well as asking where Glazier could have gone after the shooting.
“Whoever did this, we want to capture them,” Gillette said in the video. “Whoever did this is desperate, and we need to find him.”
“I don’t know,” Martin said. “It’s Josh. It’s Josh. Wherever you find Josh.”
On questioning by Aaron, Gillette said that Martin prefaced several answers with “I don’t know,” but said it seemed that there was more to be said beyond that. He said it is also common for detectives to ask questions in different ways to either determine if a story is consistent or if the person will provide additional details.
Swaby questioned why Gillette failed to further question Martin after she said her grandson who loved guns couldn’t have been the shooter.
In his opening statement last week, Swaby raised the possibility that the grandson was just as likely a suspect in Plumlee’s death as Glazier.
The grandson, who had been on the prosecution’s witness list but was unable to be located, was found in the King County jail after Martin mentioned that in her testimony Monday. Swaby said he had known earlier but was unable to get an interview with the man, who was brought to Yakima Tuesday for court.
YPD Detective Drew Shaw said police and the U.S. Marshal’s Office had searched records for months without any success at finding him until Shaw contacted a fellow detective in Seattle who confirmed he was in the county jail their awaiting trial on a first-degree assault and other charges.
King County records show the man had been booked into the jail in March 2021.
But the grandson, who was brought to Yakima by YPD Tuesday, may not be testifying due to potential competency issues in his Seattle proceedings and the fact that he said he would invoke his Fifth Amendment rights to not incriminate himself rather than testify, said Diane Hehir, who was appointed to represent the man in the Yakima proceedings.
Kimberly Exe, the man’s attorney in Seattle, said through a Zoom appearance in court that while Western State Hospital found the man competent, her own expert found him incompetent to stand trial, and that a hearing was going to be conducted later to resolve the conflicting reports.
Both Aaron and Swaby said they would not put him on the stand if he were just going to invoke his right to silence.
Judge Jeffery Swan asked the attorneys to come back on Wednesday with further information before making a ruling.
The Yakima Herald-Republic is not publishing the man’s name because he has not formally taken the stand as a witness nor has he been charged with any crime in connection with the case.
Also Tuesday, Glazier stipulated in court that he had a prior felony conviction, the basis for the firearms charge. The stipulation keeps the details of Glazier's conviction from the jury.
In 2009, Glazier was convicted of third-degree assault in Yakima County Juvenile Court, according to court documents, and was barred from possessing firearms or ammunition without permission from the court.
