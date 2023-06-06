Authorities have identified the teenager who was found shot to death Sunday in Toppenish.
An autopsy Tuesday determined that Eduardo Cerda, 17, died from a gunshot wound to the torso, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
Yakima County sheriff‘s deputies responding to a call to assist Toppenish police around 1:35 a.m. Sunday found Cerda in the 500 block of South Alder Street, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
Toppenish police are handling the investigation, and authorities there did not return phone calls by press time.
Court records show Cerda has a prior conviction in Yakima County Juvenile Court for possession of a firearm in 2020.
Cerda’s death was the 16th homicide in the county, and the third within Toppenish city limits this year.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Toppenish police at 509-865-1629. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
