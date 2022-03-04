Victim identifies key witness as man who shot him during White Swan mass murder trial

SPOKANE — A key witness was possibly implicated for a second time in a 2019 mass shooting that left five people dead on the Yakama Reservation.
James Dean Cloud and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud are accused of killing Dennis Overacker, 61, John Cagle, 59, Michelle Starnes, 51, Catherine Eneas, 49, and Thomas Hernandez, 36 in the shooting.
Lindell LaFollette and Esmeralda Zaragoza were shot while fleeing, but survived.
The Clouds have been charged in U.S. District Court with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm with intent to commit bodily injury — 19 counts in all.
A witness Thursday who has known both men for years said they are cousins but described themselves as brothers. Earlier news stories described the Clouds as brothers based on opening statements in the trial.
On Thursday, LaFollette identified Morris Jackson as the man who shot him while he was in Overacker’s pickup.
A day earlier, Morris Jackson’s niece — Natasha Jackson — told the court that her uncle fired at the pickup with a shotgun as it left the scene.
The testimony implicating Morris Jackson didn’t come easy.
At first, LaFollette told jurors he didn’t remember who fired shots into the pickup. But during cross-examination, he admitted he previously identified Morris Jackson as the shooter in a photo lineup.
The day before, Natasha Jackson said she didn’t see who was shooting. During cross-examination, she reaffirmed her previous statements to investigators that it was her uncle who shot at the pickup as it fled the scene.
LaFollette’s story
LaFollette said his cousin — Overacker — and Zaragoza came over his house the day of the shooting. They decided to visit Cagle, “to look at some bike parts or a bike, something like that,” he said.
They arrived to find Cagle’s gate shut with a man telling them Cagle didn’t want any visitors, LaFollette said.
Later, they returned with Hernandez, who wanted to check on Cagle, he said.
Hernandez hopped out of Overacker’s truck, went to Cagle’s trailer and returned a few minutes later, LaFollette said.
Another man who was stocky with short hair and wearing a red shirt walked alongside Hernandez back to the truck, LaFollette said.
They stopped near the pickup, and the man in the red shirt shot Overacker in the face, LaFollette said.
“I didn’t think it was real at first,” he said.
LaFollette said he hopped in his cousin’s lap in an attempt to drive off when someone from the side shot him. He said he fell to the floorboard and pushed the gas pedal with his hand as the truck left the property.
Zaragoza dialed 911, he said.
A Yakima County Sheriff’s deputy met them about 6 miles away, he said.
LaFollette said the deputy pulled him out, then Overacker, and began working on him.
Overacker was dead.
Material witness excluded from testifying in White Swan mass murder case; suspect tells how shooting unfolded
Carjacking, kidnapping
A White Swan family who had their pickup taken at gunpoint told jurors how events unfolded.
The mother said she was working in her yard when she turned and saw a man holding a gun to her son’s head, saying he needed a vehicle.
She said she rushed inside her home to grab keys to her minivan, but her husband said he’d take them the keys. He said went into the garage, where James Cloud pointed a shotgun at him with one hand and held a long knife in his other hand.
He identified Donovan Cloud as the one who held a handgun to his son’s head. They wanted the truck instead of the minivan, the husband said.
The husband went to get the keys to the truck. He said James Dean apologized for what was happening but didn’t lower the gun or seem to become any less threatening.
He said they wanted to take his son, who got in the bed of the pickup. As it was leaving their property, the boy jumped from the truck at the request of his parents, the husband said.
Forensic evidence
Forensic examiner Michael Van Arsdale said metal fragments found in the brains of Starnes and Hernandez were from .22-caliber bullets.
Metal fragments in Overacker’s shoulder were from a rifle, but the caliber couldn’t be determined, he said.
Metal fragments found in the brains of Overacker and Eneas had no identifiable marks, he said.
Dr. Sigmund Menchel, a forensic pathologist, said autopsies showed Hernandez, Starnes, Eneas and Cagle all died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Overacker died of a gunshot wound to his face and two shots to his shoulders, Menchel said.
All the shots were from a distance of 18 inches or more, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.