Authorities have identified the man who was killed in an apparent stabbing Friday night in White Swan.
Julius Kurt Hill II, 38, of Wapato was killed, with an autopsy set Tuesday in Spokane, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and Yakama Nation Tribal police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Second Street in White Swan for a report of a man who was stabbed. Deputies and officers performed first aid on Hill, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a sheriff’s news release.
Hill’s death is the 28th homicide in Yakima County this year, and the first in White Swan.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact sheriff’s Detective Adrian Garcia at 509-574-2566. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
