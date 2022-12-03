Like many sentencing hearings, there were calls for Uriel Vasquez-Maldonado to serve the maximum time possible, as well as pleas for leniency and mercy.
Both calls came from the family of his girlfriend who was killed in a crash in April 2019 where Vasquez-Maldonado was driving under the influence of intoxicants.
“Anything you do to Uriel is not going to bring her back,” said Frank Vasquez, father of Taneya Vasquez. “It is not our place to judge him. It’s God’s job, not ours.”
“To me, it seems Uriel sees the world as his playground and that he was going to get back on with his own life,” said Gabriel Vasquez, Vasquez’s brother. “Uriel is a habitual offender and lacks regard for human life.”
Vasquez-Maldonado, a 28-year-old self-described former gang member from Vancouver, was sentenced to slightly more than 11 years in prison after his September conviction for vehicular homicide and reckless driving while intoxicated in Vasquez’s death.
The sentence was at the low end of the standard sentencing range that Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch adjusted after finding that Vasquez-Maldonado’s two convictions should have counted as a single offense for sentencing purposes. The sentence includes a two-year enhancement for a subsequent drunken driving conviction Vasquez-Maldonado received in the Tri-Cities.
The enhancement cannot be reduced through good behavior, unlike the base sentence of 111 months.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Geoffrey Wickes sought a sentence of 182 months — slightly more than 15 years. He said Vasquez-Maldonado was driving at 100 mph with alcohol and heroin in his system, lied about being the driver and, afterwards, was found passed out drunk behind the wheel in Pasco.
Tutsch said that, in addition to the recalculation, that the differing opinions within Vasquez’s family combined with the fact that Vasquez willingly got in a car driven by someone who was intoxicated justified the lower sentence.
Vasquez-Maldonado, 28, was driving a rented 2019 Nissan Altima on U.S. Highway 97 around 1:40 a.m. April 22, 2019, when it went off the road near Larue Road and went airborne for 111 feet. Vasquez, a 24-year-old Othello woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A witness saw Vasquez-Maldonado climbing out of the car’s sunroof and trying to pull Vasquez from the wreckage, court documents said.
Troopers found Vasquez-Maldonado’s breath smelled of intoxicants, his eyes were bloodshot and watery, and a number of beers were found in the car, the documents said.
During the trial, Vasquez-Maldonado’s attorney, John Chambers, argued that Vasquez was the driver and that there was no solid evidence that his client was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.
But Wickes said the physical evidence at the scene, including Vasquez-Maldonado’s blood on the driver’s side of the car’s interior and outside the car, proved that he was the driver.
At the sentencing, Chambers pointed out that Vasquez’s own blood-alcohol level was almost four times the state limit for intoxication, and that she also had prescription drugs in her system, information he said Tutsch did not allow jurors to hear at trial.
“That accident was terrible, but the fallout is almost worse, especially for this family and this young boy (Vasquez’s son),” Chambers said.
Instead, he argued for a seven-year sentence, less than the standard range, which he said was a more fitting punishment for what he described as a tragedy.
Gabriel Vasquez said Vasquez-Maldonado’s actions caused turmoil and hardship within Vasquez’s family, causing a rift between him and his father and stepmother — Vasquez’s parents — over her death.
He said it is especially hard knowing that Vasquez’s son will grow up without his mother to be there at major milestones in his life, such as the boy's kindergarten graduation.
“Taneya won’t get to see him graduate high school. Taneya won’t get to see him graduate college,” Gabriel Vasquez said. “Taneya won’t get to see him get married. Taneya won’t get to see him experience becoming a father.”
In a written statement read in court, Victoria Vasquez-Martinez, Vasquez’s sister, said her sister’s birth after her parents split was a bridge for her between her father’s first and second families.
“She was the spark that brought our family together. She was a gift from God,” Vasquez-Martinez said.
Her death has split the family, Vasquez-Martinez said, to the point where she doesn’t know if her father and stepmother will ever talk to her again. She said Vasquez-Maldonado had the chance to accept responsibility and make things right with the family, but instead forced the family to endure what she said was an unnecessary trial.
Vasquez, she said, loved and trusted Vasquez-Maldonado, and she hoped that he would be forever haunted by the bad decisions he made.
Frank Vasquez said that, regardless of who was driving the car, it was a terrible accident and even though he tried to persuade his daughter not to take that last trip with Vasquez-Maldonado, he didn’t think Vasquez-Maldonado deserved a harsh sentence.
“He was the closest thing I had to a son-in-law with my daughter, and she loved him so damn much,” Frank Vasquez said.
Huguett Espinosa, Vasquez-Maldonado’s sister, also called on Tutsch to show mercy, arguing that he came from a broken home and fell in with gangs at an early age. His efforts to put his life back in order were derailed, she said, when their brother was killed and Vasquez-Maldonado started drinking again.
“I don’t think putting my brother in jail for years is going to help him,” Espinosa said. “He needs help.”
Instead, she said prison will expose him to drugs and other negative influences, as well as take him away from his children who need him.
Vasquez-Maldonado, who wiped away tears while his sister spoke, told Tutsch that he loses sleep over what happened, and denied that he tried to pin the blame for the crash on Vasquez.
“I never said I wasn’t the driver. I said I didn’t remember,” Vasquez-Maldonado said.
He said he truly loved Vasquez, and that he has since renounced his gang membership and has been trying to straighten out his life, not just for his children but for Vasquez.
“That’s what she always wanted. That’s what everybody in my family always wanted,” Vasquez-Maldonado said. He also apologized to her family.
This is Vasquez-Maldonado’s second “strike” under the state’s “three strikes law.” Tutsch urged him to take advantage of substance abuse and other services offered in prison and during his 18 months on community custody when he is released.
She also hoped that the sentence would bring Vasquez’s family some closure after losing someone who brought them much joy.
