A Yakima County Superior Court jury is now deciding whether Jonathan Edgar Navarro is a murderer or someone who acted in self-defense.
Attorneys gave their closing arguments in Navarro’s murder trial Wednesday afternoon. Jurors deliberated for little more than a half-hour before being dismissed for the day and returning Thursday morning.
Navarro, a 28-year-old Toppenish man, is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of Jose Rivera De La Cruz in the Valley Mall parking lot Aug. 22, 2021. He’s also charged with five counts of second-degree assault after one of the 14 bullets he fired struck a minivan with a family of five inside, including a one-month-old infant.
In addition to the formal charges, jurors are considering alternative charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter at the defense’s request.
Navarro is accused of firing on a white Mercedes Benz in the Union Gap shopping center’s parking lot Aug. 22, 2021. De La Cruz, 23, was hit by one of the bullets that Navarro fired at the Mercedes. A GMC Yukon driven by Jasmine Bazan was hit in the fender by another bullet.
De La Cruz and the family were innocent bystanders.
Navarro has acknowledged firing the shots that killed Navarro and hit the Bazan family’s vehicle, but he and his attorneys maintain he was firing at a man he said had threatened him multiple times that day, causing him to fear for his life, and De La Cruz and the Bazan’s vehicle were hit by accident.
“You all watched and observed the evidence and the (court’s) instruction,” defense attorney Dennis Hanson said. “It’s going to be a hard case. It’s going to be emotional, but my client didn’t act with any criminal intent.”
But Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen told jurors that the evidence presented in the two-week trial demonstrated that Navarro was the aggressor and he acted with disregard for the danger in which he placed De La Cruz, the Bazan family and any of the hundreds of people who were at the mall that day.
“(Navarro) kept shooting. And shooting. And shooting. And shooting, 14 times,” Chen said, his voice raising. “He didn’t care.”
One of the elements of first-degree murder is premeditation, and Chen said Navarro demonstrated that when a witness saw him racking a round into a handgun inside the mall, obviously preparing to shoot outside the building.
Hanson said the only proof the woman was in the mall was a grainy video of a woman wearing what the police described when they talked with her, and Navarro and his friends were standing behind her and to her side, where she couldn't have seen what she said she saw.
A second-degree murder charge does not require premeditation, but intent to kill is one possible element, Chen said. While Navarro may have intended to kill the person whom he said threatened him, that intent transfers over to De La Cruz, even though he was not the intended target.
Chen said jurors can also find Navarro guilty of murder if he disregarded the “grave danger” his actions caused, or that he demonstrated a disregard for human life, elements he said were proven by the fact that he fired in a parking lot where there were people about and that he kept firing even as the Mercedes was speeding off.
Jurors, he said, can also find Navarro guilty of second-degree murder if they find that Navarro killed De La Cruz while committing a second-degree assault.
The assault charge does not require the victims to be injured, Chen said. The Bazan family was unscathed, as the bullet never entered the passenger compartment, but Jasmine Bazan testified she and her family feared for their lives, her daughter screaming “Mommy, are we going to die?”
Mercedes driver
Hanson told jurors that the state failed to prove its case. He said the Mercedes’ driver instigated the chain of events, taunting Navarro and his friends in the mall and raising his shirt to show a firearm underneath it, as well as holding the gun in the car when he drove up to Navarro while making what Navarro perceived as threats to kill him.
He also told jurors that Union Gap police failed to fully pursue any leads on the Mercedes driver, which Hanson said was a glaring error.
“They had a big sign, a big Vegas-style sign saying they had to talk to (the driver of the Mercedes), but they had to make an easy win and go after Jonathan,” Hanson said.
In his testimony, UGPD Detective Rudy Jimenez said they attempted to find out who drove the Mercedes, but the car’s registered owner was less than cooperative. While mall camera footage showed the person they believed was the driver in the mall, Jimenez said he could not 100% prove that man was the driver, or that the object he was carrying in the photos was a gun or a cellphone.
The man died of a drug overdose several months later, Jimenez said.
Hanson said detectives also didn’t produce any video from security cameras that would have shown the Mercedes driver with the gun threatening Navarro.
Chen objected, pointing out that UGPD detectives testified that they went to every mall tenant seeking any video from that incident. He called the arguments about not pursuing the Mercedes’ driver more rigorously a “red herring,” because he was not the suspect in De La Cruz’s death.
“Who did the shooting? He’s standing right here. Not the guy in the white Mercedes. The guy in the white Mercedes never fired at the Bazan family. He never fired a shot at the defendant. He never fired a shot at De La Cruz,” Chen said.
Chen said the mall’s security cameras show the only gunfire that day was from Navarro, and that Navarro kept firing as the Mercedes sped off and was not a threat anymore.
Self defense argument
Hanson accused prosecutors of glossing over the law on justifiable homicide, arguing that the same legal doctrine that transfers an intent to kill to an unintended victim also renders De La Cruz’s killing as justifiable.
“(Navarro) was merely defending himself and his friends. He did not pick the time and the location for the altercation that (the Mercedes driver) wanted to have,” Hanson said.
Hanson said Navarro should not be held to the use-of-force standards applied to police, but what a reasonable person in his circumstances would have done. Nor did Navarro have a duty to retreat, as he was legally at the mall.
“The standard the state wants you to hold him to is this standard,” Hanson said, projecting an image of the title character from the movie “Robocop” on screens in the courtroom that sparked objections from Chen. “He’s a cyborg. He doesn’t feel being attacked. He’s cold and calculating.
“It’s not the standard for Mr. Navarro.”
He told jurors that Navarro was not required to take any firearms training to get the concealed pistol license he had the day of the shooting.
While court records show Navarro is a documented Sureño gang member, he does not have any felony convictions that would preclude him from obtaining a license or possessing a firearm.
Chen urged jurors to use common sense, especially when asked to consider De La Cruz’s death a justifiable homicide, or that firing in a crowded area is what a reasonable person would do.
“One of the things we don’t ask you to do is check your common sense at the door,” Chen said.
