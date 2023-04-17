Yakima County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a 25-year-old Moxee man after a homicide Friday.
Detectives, in a probable cause affidavit, say the man lured a woman to his Duffield Road home early Friday and strangled her to death.
The man then drove around with the woman’s body in the back seat of his truck for the rest of the day until he was taken into custody after a 911 call reporting the crime, the affidavit said.
Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight identified the woman as 63-year-old Santos Gloria Reyes of Yakima, and said she was strangled to death.
The man was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and concealing a body.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name suspects until they are formally charged.
During a preliminary appearance hearing in Yakima County Superior Court on Monday, Judge Sonia Rodriguez True maintained bail at $1 million.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Bret Roberts said the suspect lured a vulnerable victim and was trying to conceal the crime.
"I think that, without question and without exception, you are a risk to this community, an extraordinary risk. The facts that are indicated indicate a disregard for any human life," Rodriguez True said.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said the suspect has spent time at Eastern State Hospital, has been to a local substance abuse treatment center and was intoxicated when he was arrested.
The woman’s death is the 10th homicide in the county this year.
