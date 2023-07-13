A Naches man accused of shooting his father to death Wednesday was expected to appear in court Thursday.
Randy Razey, 47, was arrested in his home where detectives said he shot his father, Chan K. Razey.
Sheriff's deputies and paramedics went to the combination workshop and apartment in the 1600 block of Cleman Drive around 2:30 p.m., after a family member reported the shooting.
Chan Razey was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 3:10 p.m., according to a probable cause affidavit. He was 75.
A family member said Randy Razey called and told him that he had shot his father, and when he and another family member went inside, they found the elder Razey at the bottom of the stairs, the affidavit said.
Deputies said a pistol was found near Chan Razey's body, while Randy Razey handed a holstered pistol to someone at the scene, the affidavit said.
One of the Razey family members said that Randy Razey had drunkenly called him a month ago and said he was going to shoot his father if he yelled at him again, the affidavit said.
Randy Razey was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder with a domestic violence enhancement.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said an autopsy will be conducted on Friday.
State and federal court records show no prior convictions for Randy Razey.
Chan Razey's death is the first homicide in Naches this year, and the 20th homicide in the county.
