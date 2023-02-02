State lawmakers are again wrestling with the question of when a police officer should flip on the lights and chase a criminal suspect.
Two years after the Washington Legislature enacted a law requiring police to have probable cause to pursue a fleeing suspect, it is taking up the issue again. Two competing bills are before lawmakers this year. One would restore a “reasonable suspicion” standard to pursuit policies, while the other would have the state Criminal Justice Training Commission to put together a committee to draft a statewide pursuit policy.
While a police reform advocate is calling for the current standard to be maintained, two Yakima Valley police chiefs want the law to be restored to what it was in 2021.
“We believe there is bipartisan support to return some of the 2021 legislation regarding pursuit back to something more reasonable,” Union Gap police Chief Greg Cobb said.
He and Yakima police Chief Matt Murray said the current law has emboldened people to not stop for police, which they say is making the community less safe.
Prior to 2021, police were allowed to pursue someone if they had a reasonable suspicion that they had committed a crime. An example of reasonable suspicion Cobb gave was a report of a red Honda Civic leaving the scene of a drive-by shooting. If an officer spots a red Honda a couple of blocks from the scene and it speeds off when he tries to stop it, the officer could pursue it under that rule.
In 2021, as part of a police reform package drafted in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, the Legislature passed House Bill 1054, requiring that police have probable cause that someone committed certain crimes before pursuing them.
Probable cause is the same standard of evidence that is required to arrest someone, in that it is more likely than not that a crime has been committed by that person.
The bill’s proponents argued in 2021 that it improves public safety by reducing the number of high-speed chases that endanger the suspect, the officer and bystanders.
Since its passage, police said more people are driving off from police, knowing that their chances of being chased are lower.
“There have been cases where we have let people go and crimes that were not solved because of it,” Murray said.
Murray and Cobb said their departments’ pre-2021 policies were to break off pursuits if the chase was more dangerous than letting the suspect go.
The Metropolitan King County Council also urged lawmakers to restore the pursuit policy, noting a three-fold increase of reports of suspects eluding police with no pursuit since the 2021 law was passed.
Murray said YPD officers are trying to avoid running afoul of the law by not engaging in as many pursuits as they would if they could act on reasonable suspicion.
The proposals
A bill to restore the pursuit rule to pre-2021 standards died the Legislature last year.
This year, a bill with bipartisan support, Senate Bill 5352, was introduced that would restore the reasonable suspicion standard, require officers in pursuits to notify supervisors of the pursuit, consider alternatives to chasing the suspect and breaking off the pursuit if it proves too dangerous.
Among the co-sponsors of the bill is Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake, whose district includes parts of Yakima County.
As of Wednesday, the bill has not received a hearing in the Senate Law and Justice Committee. A House version of the bill, House Bill 1363, was heard in the House Community Safety, Justice and Re-entry Committee Tuesday. Among its cosponsors are Reps. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, Bryan Sandlin, R-Zillah, and Chris Corry, R-Yakima.
An alternative bill, Senate Bill 5533, directs the police training commission to assemble a work group that includes representatives of police agencies and police unions, families of people killed by police, civil rights organizations, at least one federally recognized Native American tribe and advocates for police accountability to create a model police policy.
One of the Democratic sponsors of the bill is Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond and chair of the Law and Justice committee. In an opinion article in The Seattle Times, Dhingra said that the current law is working, based on data compiled by Martina Morris, an emeritus professor at the University of Washington using data on pursuit crashes from a database that scours public records and news reports.
“Put simply, high-speed chases are a danger to public safety. So it’s common sense that pursuits should be avoided unless the risk to innocent lives is worth it,” Dhingra wrote in the article.
The Washington Coalition for Police Accountability has also called for the 2021 standard to remain in effect, citing the reduction in deaths.
“We sincerely believe that if this law is rolled back, there will be a sharp increase of fatalities of bystanders and passengers,” Leslie Cushman, with the coalition, wrote in a letter to lawmakers. “That is a high cost, is not necessary, and the policy change cannot be explained or justified.”
But Matthew Hickman, chairman of the Department of Criminal Justice, Criminology and Forensics at Seattle University, said in a letter to a Democratic lawmaker that the data the coalition relied on “lacks sufficient methodological rigor” to draw a conclusion and would be rejected in a peer-reviewed journal.
Instead, he said data from police agencies would prove more reliable for evaluating the law’s effects.
Local reaction
Cobb said SB 5533 was a delaying tactic in the face of rising bipartisan support for restoring the original standard.
Murray said the reports of death is just one piece of data to be considered, but said others need to be looked at as well.
“I don’t think people can look at the spike in crimes and not tie it into changes (in laws governing police),” Murray said.
Also, even if police break off a pursuit, it does not mean that a suspect is going to slow down and drive safely. In October, Yakima police broke off pursuit of a speeding utility terrain vehicle, but the driver continued driving fast, ultimately hitting a railroad embankment and flipping over, killing the driver and his passenger.
Cobb said there could also be a connection between the spike in vehicle fatalities and the change in pursuit rules.
“We have destroyed 30 years’ progress on Target Zero,” Cobb said, referring to the program that aims to eliminate traffic fatalities.
