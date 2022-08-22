Union Gap police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a brutal double homicide July 4.
Police released photos of what appears to be a man walking along a street in the area of the 1100 block of Whatcom Street at the time of the killing. Detectives want to talk to the man, according to a police department news release.
Police want to speak with him to see if he was a witness or a "person of interest" in the deaths of José Navarro, 84, and Rafaela Guzmán Navarro, 87, UGPD Lt. Stace McKinley said.
Union Gap police went to the Navarros’ home shortly before 10:40 p.m. Monday after their grandchildren found them injured and unresponsive, according to police.
They were pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined the couple were beaten to death.
Their deaths were among three homicides in Union Gap this year, and 23 in the county.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Union Gap police at 509-248-0430 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
