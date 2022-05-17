Union Gap police are looking for the driver of the car from which a 39-year-old woman was either pushed or thrown from and later died Monday.
Police were called around 3:45 p.m. to what was described at first as a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the 1800 block of Rainier Place, according to a police news release. Officers found Nicole M. Haggerty, who appeared to have been ejected from a vehicle, the news release said.
A witness told officers that it appeared Haggerty was in an early model white Chrysler Sebring and she had been fighting with the driver just before the incident, the release said.
Haggerty was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where she died from her injuries, the release said.
The Sebring was last seen heading west on Rainier Place, according to the release.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight said.
Union Gap police Lt. Stace McKinley said police are still trying to determine if Haggerty jumped or was thrown out of the car. Police have not ruled out homicide at this time, and are investigating all possibilities, McKinley said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Union Gap police at 509-248-0430 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
