Union Gap police described for jurors Thursday the scene they found outside the Valley Mall when they responded to a call about a fatal shooting almost two years ago.
Officers, some of whom were called in on their day off, testified in Yakima County Superior Court about their efforts to catalog a crime scene that, at first, encompassed a large part of the Union Gap mall’s parking lot, as well as finding video that showed the shooting that killed Jose Rivera De La Cruz in August 2021.
Jonathan Edgar Navarro, 28, of Toppenish is charged with first-degree murder in De La Cruz’s death. He’s also facing multiple second-degree assault charges after a bullet hit an SUV with a family inside.
Navarro’s attorneys argue that he was shooting in self-defense at someone in a car who had threatened him, and that De La Cruz, 23, was an innocent bystander hit by a stray bullet in the encounter.
At one point in Thursday’s proceedings, attorneys argued about whether a Union Gap police officer was qualified to say whether the bullet that killed De La Cruz directly hit him or had passed through the car that Navarro was firing on.
UGPD Sgt. Ryan Bonsen was at home Aug. 22, 2021, when police Chief Greg Cobb told him there was a shooting at the mall and instructed him to manage the crime scene. When he found that De La Cruz was dead, Bonsen said his efforts turned to securing the scene.
“There were several hundred people in the mall,” Bonsen told jurors. “We didn’t want to contaminate the crime scene.”
That meant cordoning off a large swath of the mall’s southwestern parking lot with crime scene tape and assigning officers to go through the parked cars to find if any had been hit.
Sgt. Curtis Santucci, who helped document the crime scene, said they eventually found two pickup trucks and a sedan that had been hit by gunfire and recovered a spent bullet from one of the vehicles.
One SUV was up on the sidewalk, where its driver had swerved to avoid gunfire, Bonsen and Santucci said. The SUV had a bullet hole in the front fender, and Bonsen described the woman who was driving it as “very frantic,” as she had children in the vehicle when it was hit.
None of them were injured.
Santucci also photographed the locations of the 13 shell casings police found, some of which he held up for jurors to see. In addition to the photos, the crime scene was also scanned with a laser device by the Washington State Patrol to create a 3-D rendering of the scene.
Damon Dunsmore, who recently retired from the UGPD, said as he arrived, a very excited man came up to him offering cellphone video of the crime, which he passed on to detectives.
Bonsen said officers got their first lead on Navarro when a witness at the mall identified him as the shooter.
Witnesses said there were disputes inside the mall between two groups of men that ranged from arguments to a physical confrontation. One witness said Navarro lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun in his waistband.
The next day, Bonsen and Santucci went to each business at the mall to look for video footage that would help identify suspects or provide other evidence. They found footage from inside the mall showing Navarro purchasing a Seattle Mariners’ cap at a store, and he was later seen on outdoor video walking with a group of men while wearing the same hat just before his confrontation with someone in a white Mercedes.
Footage of the shooting showed the Mercedes stopped in the parking lot as Navarro walked to the side, the driver’s door open and close quickly as Navarro fired a couple of shots from that side of the car and then went around the back in what Bonsen said was a “flanking” move to fire from the rear. The car was speeding off as Navarro fired the last of his shots.
Bonsen, a firearms instructor and Yakima SWAT sniper, said Navarro’s moves could suggest he was positioning himself to get a clear shot of the Mercedes’ occupants from the rear window. He said Bonsen appeared to have stopped shooting only when his gun “ran dry” of ammunition.
But Navarro’s attorney, Dennis Hanson, objected when Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen asked Bonsen if Navarro’s firing as the Mercedes was driving away was excessive force, since Navarro was no longer in danger. Hanson said the question was irrelevant as Bonsen’s training was on police procedures and that he would have to put himself in Navarro’s position to answer that question.
Judge Sonia Rodriguez True upheld the objection, saying that was a question the jury would have to rule on. She also sustained Hanson’s objection to Chen asking Bonsen if the bullet that killed De La Cruz could have bounced or split after hitting another object first.
While Rodriguez True would not allow Bonsen to testify on the ballistics, as Bonsen himself said he was not an expert in that area, she did allow Chen to ask Bonsen if a bullet that hit a person directly would have its outer metal jacket intact, relying on Bonsen’s experience as a firearms trainer.
Bonsen said, in response to the question, that the bullet’s jacket would be intact if it did not hit anything else before its target. The bullet recovered from De La Cruz was intact, he said.
Hanson also asked Bonsen how he could know that Navarro had run out of ammunition, since 13 shell casings were found at the scene and the Glock pistol he is believed to have used could hold between 15-20 rounds.
Bonsen said the gestures Navarro made with his gun were the same as those he'd seen on firing ranges when someone realizes that they’ve fired every bullet in their gun.
The two-week trial began Monday.
