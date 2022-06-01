A Union Gap man is scheduled to be arraigned on second-degree murder charges Thursday in the death of his fiancée.
Prosecutors also charged Christopher Lee Havins, 37, with unlawful imprisonment, hit-and-run causing death, reckless vehicular homicide and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence in connection with the death of Nicole Haggerty.
Haggerty, 40, was killed May 17 near Valley Mall. Police said she was run over by a car Havins was driving after she was “ejected,” according to court documents.
Police were called to the 1800 block of Rainier Place around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, for what was believed to be a pedestrian-vehicle crash. Officers found Haggerty in the road bleeding from her head, and she subsequently died at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Surveillance footage showed Havins’ car driving through the parking lot between Sears and the At Home store before the passenger door opened, documents said. Haggerty appeared to be dragged with her feet hanging out of the car, documents said.
As the car continued to Rainier Place, video showed Haggerty struggling with Havins before she was ejected from the car and run over by a rear tire, court documents said, as the car drove off.
A witness also told police that he heard screaming coming from the car and saw a man choking a woman who then fell out of the car, according to court documents.
Police said Haggerty and Havins were engaged. Another witness told police that Haggerty had told her Havins had abused her before, and that day they were arguing about Havins leaving her dog in the car with the windows rolled up, court documents said.
Havins is being held in lieu of $1 million bail in the Yakima County jail.
Haggerty’s death was one of 13 homicides in Yakima County this year, and the first in Union Gap.
