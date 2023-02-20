A Union Gap man is charged in the fentanyl overdose death of a man described as his best friend.
Prosecutors filed a controlled substance homicide charge against Samuel William Lorton, 50, alleging that he provided the fentanyl-laced drugs that killed 56-year-old Ronald A. Woods in May 2022.
Union Gap police responding to a call for an overdose at a home in the 2900 block of South Fifth Street May 10, 2022, found Lorton and Woods unconscious in a garage, according to court documents.
Officers were able to get Lorton breathing again with a dose of Narcan, but Woods did not respond to the opioid antidote, court documents said. Both men were taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, where Woods died but Lorton recovered, court documents said.
A witness said Woods was living in the garage, and police discovered drug paraphernalia near where the men were found, as well as a cellphone on the front seat of Lorton’s pickup truck, the affidavit said. The witness did not believe Woods was an active drug user, but said he had chronic pain and would likely seek relief for it, the affidavit said.
An autopsy and toxicology tests determined that Woods had methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs in his system, the affidavit said, and his death was attributed to an overdose on a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Union Gap police turned the case over to the Law Enforcement Against Drugs task force, which consists of officers from the Washington State Patrol, Yakima County Sheriff's Office, and the Sunnyside, Granger, Grandview, Selah and Yakama Nation Tribal police departments.
A search of Lorton’s cellphone found a message the man had sent Woods stating he had “candy” and would stop by that morning, the affidavit said. Police said in the affidavit that candy was a slang term for cocaine.
Lorton, who is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 28, is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail. At his preliminary appearance hearing, defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp argued that Lorton was also a victim of mislabled drugs as he almost died as well, and that Woods was his best friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.