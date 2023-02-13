A Union Gap man has been arrested on suspicion of giving another man fentanyl-laced drugs in 2022.
The 50-year-old man appeared in Yakima County Superior Court Monday, where Judge Elisabeth Tutsch ordered him held on suspicion of controlled substance homicide in connection with an overdose death.
A controlled substance homicide occurs when someone provides another person with drugs, and the person who used them dies from an overdose. It is a class B felony, punishable by a statutory maximum of 10 years in prison, although actual sentences are set based on a defendant’s prior criminal history and other factors.
Union Gap police were called to a home in the 2900 block of South Fifth Street May 10, 2022, for an overdose. Officers found the man and Ronald A. Woods, 56, unconscious in a garage, according to a probable cause affidavit.
While a Narcan dose was able to get the 50-year-old man breathing again, Woods did not respond to the antidote, the affidavit said. Both were taken to what is now MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, where Woods died that day, while the man recovered.
A witness said Woods was living in the garage, and police discovered drug paraphernalia near where the men were found, as well as a cellphone on the front seat of the man’s pickup truck, the affidavit said. The witness did not believe Woods was an active drug user, but said he had chronic pain and would likely seek relief for it, the affidavit said.
An autopsy and toxicology tests recently received by authorities determined that Woods had methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs in his system, the affidavit said, and his death was attributed to an overdose on a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
A search of the man’s cellphone found a message the man had sent Woods stating he had “candy” and would stop by that morning, the affidavit said. Police said in the affidavit that candy was a slang term for cocaine.
At Monday’s preliminary appearance hearing, defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp asked that her client be released under court supervision, noting he was a victim of possibly mislabeled drugs.
“The victim is my client’s best friend. There was no intent for him to not survive, and my client barely survived as well,” Wehrkamp said.
But Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney David Soukup argued for a $500,000 bail, saying the facts of the case were disturbing, and that fentanyl was a factor in Woods’ death.
While Tutsch found the man at a low risk for failing to appear, she said there was a concern for public safety that justified a $75,000 bail.
“The allegations I have to look at right now suppose a shared usage that resulted in somebody being dead, and procuring and identifying the controlled substances, and sharing them with his friend,” Tutsch said.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not publish the names of criminal suspects until they are formally charged.
