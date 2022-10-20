Yakima police say a man who was already in custody attacked two other defendants appearing in Yakima Municipal Court this past month.
Prosecutors charged the 27-year-old Union Gap man with third-degree assault after determining that court was in session at the time of the Sept. 21 incident and notices were posted warning that assaults in the courtroom were a felony offense, according to a probable cause affidavit.
“This brazen incident happened right inside the courtroom and outside in the hallway also while court was in session and signs were all over the hallway,” Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen said during a Thursday preliminary appearance hearing. “It’s a safety of the community issue, as well as decorum of the courtroom.”
Municipal court is located in the same building as the police department, city jail and city attorney's office.
The suspect, who was being held in the Yakima County jail at time on a second-degree robbery charge, was brought to the municipal court for a hearing on restitution in a DUI case he pleaded guilty to in June. He jumped up from the bench he was sitting on and attacked another defendant who was appearing in court, according to a Yakima police probable cause affidavit.
The victim was handcuffed and shackled at the time and could not defend himself, the affidavit said. Officers separated the men, and as they were taking the suspect out of the courtroom, he punched another man who was sitting at the defense table in the ribs, the affidavit said.
The second victim said he did not know the suspect, the affidavit said. The first victim declined to talk to police about the incident.
In a supplement to the affidavit, police said court was in session and that Judge Susan Woodard was on the bench at the time.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered the suspect held in lieu of $20,000 bail, in addition to the $20,000 bail that was set on the robbery charge.
“We can’t tolerate this kind of activity. I find he is a danger to the community,” Bartheld said.
