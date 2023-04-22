Two Yakima residents accused of abducting a woman and robbing her are in custody.
Yakima police arrested a 40-year-old woman at her home Thursday while her accused accomplice, Antonio Victor Mirelez, 35, was arrested after a high-speed chase in the Lower Valley during which police say he tried to run over a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy.
A mail carrier found a woman in the 1600 block of West Mead Avenue with blood on her face Thursday, and she was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to a probable cause affidavit. She told police that Mirelez had strangled her, bound her in duct tape and threatened to kill her, the affidavit said, and left her in the back of an SUV overnight.
Police saw adhesive residue from tape on the sleeves of the woman’s jacket and a piece of duct tape on her elbow, the affidavit said.
She said she met Mirelez earlier in the week near the Caribbean Casino and hung out that night, and left bags in the vehicle Mirelez was driving, according to the affidavit. On Wednesday, she went to a house in the 1500 block of South Sixth Avenue to get her belongings, and Mirelez told her that the bags were in Toppenish, and he would drive her there, the affidavit said.
As they drove around the Lower Valley, Mirelez told her that the bags were not in Toppenish, and he just wanted to get out of the house, the affidavit said. After smoking methamphetamine together, the woman said, Mirelez grabbed her around the neck and started strangling her, the affidavit said.
During the struggle, she kicked the windshield of the SUV, breaking it, the affidavit said. At that point, Mirelez, the affidavit said, wrapped her arms in duct tape to restrain her and started driving, the affidavit said.
Mirelez headed back to Yakima with the woman and met up with the other suspect, the affidavit said. When they got back to the house, the victim asked the 40-year-old for help, and she told her that “you’re getting what you deserve,” the affidavit said.
The suspects then drove the woman around again, with Mirelez taking jewelry and a purse from the woman, the affidavit said, and holding a knife to her throat and threatening to kill her if she resisted. She fell asleep and woke up in the SUV back at the house, managed to free herself from the duct tape, got out of the vehicle, found the mail carrier and asked him to call 911, the affidavit said.
Officers arrested the 40-year-old woman on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping and rendering criminal assistance.
Authorities used the Flock camera system to track the car Mirelez was driving to the Wapato area, and Yakima police and the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force began looking for Mirelez, who had called his federal probation officer and said he was in the area of Branch Road in Wapato.
Vehicle pursuit
While driving to the area, police spotted the vehicle Mirelez was in on Branch Road, and the vehicle sped off on U.S. Highway 97 at more than 90 mph, the affidavit said.
As the chase got to Fort Road, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to use a spike strip to disable the vehicle, the affidavit said. Mirelez, the affidavit said, swerved toward the deputy, who had to run to get out of the way.
A sheriff’s deputy rammed the vehicle and forced it off the road, the affidavit said, but Mirelez pulled out of a ditch and rammed a U.S. Marshal’s vehicle. Officers eventually stopped the vehicle and had to break out windows to get Mirelez out, the affidavit said.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, multiple counts of second-degree assault, first-degree robbery, felony harassment and eluding.
Bail set
During a preliminary appearance hearing Friday, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney David Soukup asked for $250,000 bail for the 40-year-old suspect, and $500,000 for Mirelez. Soukup said high bail was justified because of the alleged premeditation and cruelty.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name suspects until they are formally charged. Mirelez is named because of the pursuit and his subsequent arrest.
The victim, he said, couldn’t help but believe that she was going to be killed during the ordeal.
Mirelez, Soukup said, had 12 prior convictions, including five for eluding and a first-degree robbery conviction.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch set bail at $150,000 for the 40-year-old, and $500,000 for Mirelez.
“The facts alleged are very scary and involve inflicting extreme fear on a member of the community,” Tutsch said. “I’m also very concerned about the elude, and the facts described in that case, in that members of the motoring public could have been harmed and hurt, and there seems to be some intentionality in inflicting harm on the officers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.