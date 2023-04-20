Two Wapato men have been charged in connection with a robbery that left a man shot in both knees.
Michael Nathaniel Garza, 31, and Rodney William Francis Jr., 35, were both charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and motor vehicle theft in connection with the March 31 incident.
Francis was to have been arraigned Thursday but it was postponed until May 4 due to there being no public defender available for assignment in time for the hearing due to caseload limits. A similar notice was given for Garza, who is scheduled for arraignment on Friday.
Prosecutors say the men shot the victim because he gave Garza’s girlfriend a ride home.
The victim said he drove the woman to a home on Osborne Lane early that morning and then went to the home on Campbell Road where he fell asleep, a probable cause affidavit said, and was awakened when he was shot in the knee. He said Garza was holding a gun, and Francis stood next to him, the affidavit said.
Garza said he was angry that the man didn’t ask his permission to give his girlfriend a ride and, after pacing around, he shot the man in his other knee, the affidavit said.
The victim recalled that Francis punched him in the face, the affidavit said.
The men searched the man’s pockets, taking his wallet and cash and two gold-and-diamond necklaces, the affidavit said. They also took his car.
At the time of his arrest, Francis was out on bail on charges of eluding, violating a protection order, reckless driving and driving while his license was suspended or revoked, according to court documents. He has prior convictions for eluding, hit-and-run, driving while his license was suspended or revoked and resisting arrest.
He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail on the robbery and assault charges, in addition to $31,000 for his other pending charges.
Garza has prior convictions for eluding, possessing a stolen motor vehicle, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree assault, disarming a police officer, second-degree robbery and second-degree malicious mischief. His bail was set at $300,000.
