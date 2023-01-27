Two teens are expected to appear in court Friday afternoon in Yakima County Juvenile Court in connection with a gang-related shooting that left a man wounded.
The two, ages 16 and 17, were among a group of four who got into an argument with a 28-year-old man near the corner of North First and H streets at 12:35 p.m. Thursday that ended when one of the group shot the man in the abdomen, Yakima police spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said.
The two are both being held on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, while one of them is suspected of committing first-degree assault.
The wounded man walked over to the Bali Hai Motel, 710 N. First St., where he was taken by ambulance to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, Inzunza said. She said he was listed in “stable” condition.
Inzuza, who described the shooting as gang related, said four juveniles, who ranged in age from 12 to 17, were detained at the Jack in Box on I Street. She said two of them have been released.
