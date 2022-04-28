Two Grandview teenagers are being charged with multiple counts of first-degree assault in connection with an April 21 drive-by shooting.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Swan ordered Xavier Ignacio Lara, 17, and Bryan Alonzo Gonzalez-Cuevas, 16, to be tried as adults on the charges during a Monday hearing. They made a preliminary appearance in superior court Tuesday.
Under state law, juvenile courts automatically decline jurisdiction when 16- and 17-year-olds are charged with serious violent crimes such as first-degree assault.
In addition to the four first-degree assault charges, they are each charged with a count of drive-by shooting.
Grandview police were called to the intersection of West Fifth Street and Appleway Road around 10:05 p.m. April 21 for a shooting involving two vehicles.
A witness told police that he heard multiple gunshots and saw two vehicles that appeared involved in the shooting, according to a Grandview police affidavit. Two bullets struck a house where two people were inside, the affidavit said, but the shot did not penetrate the interior wall.
As police were looking for evidence at the intersection, a man called police and said he and another man were shot while they were in his pickup truck, the affidavit said. Police found a bullet hole in the truck, and the man identified Gonzalez-Cuevas as the shooter and Lara as the driver of the vehicle that fired on them.
The man told police that he had seen the sport-utility vehicle that Lara was driving parked near his home, with Lara, Gonzalez-Cuevas and a man he had issues with sitting in it, the affidavit said. He chased the three off, and then got in his truck to find where it went. As he was sitting at the intersection, the man said the SUV came by and Gonzalez-Cuevas fired several shots at them, the affidavit said.
Lara is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, and Gonzalez-Cuevas’ bail was set at $250,000. While the pair are being tried as adults, they will continue to be held at the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center due to their age.
The third person was not arrested, according to court documents.
