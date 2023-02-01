Two Sureño teen gang members have pleaded not guilty to charges in a North First Street shooting that left one man injured last week.
The two were arraigned in Yakima County Juvenile Court Tuesday. Prosecutors charged a 15-year-old Yakima man with first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in the Jan. 26 shooting, and a 16-year-old with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not publish the identities of defendants in juvenile court. Prosecutors are not seeking to have the 15-year-old tried as an adult.
Yakima police went to the Bali Hai Motel, 710 N. First St., for a man who was shot.
The 28-year-old man told police he was walking toward the motel when four teens started yelling “gang things” at him and displaying gang signs, court documents said. When he reached down to put some things in his backpack, he said he saw one of the teens pull a gun and start shooting at him, and he ran. He was hit in the abdomen and taken to the hospital.
Police detained the four and said the 16-year-old hid a gun by a parked car when police ordered him and the others to show their hands, court documents said.
The 15-year-old matched the victim’s description of the shooter and was taken into custody, court documents said. The two others were released pending further investigation.
The 15-year-old was previously charged with violating a no-contact order and was released to his mother’s custody at the time of the shooting.
He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail and must be under 24-hour adult supervision should he be released on bail.
The 16-year-old is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail and is under the same supervision requirement if his parents post bail.
