Two Sunnyside men have been charged with illegally growing marijuana after local drug agents raided two Lower Valley grow operations.
Noe Isidro Licea-Trujillo, 53, and Miguel Valencia-Gonzalez, 46, also were charged with illegally using a building for drug purposes.
In addition, Valencia-Gonzalez was charged with first-degree unlawful firearms possession, based on his prior conviction for possessing cocaine with intent to deliver.
Their arrests were the result of a month-long investigation in the Sunnyside area by the Law Enforcement Against Drugs Task Force which consists of officers from the Washington State Patrol, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sunnyside, Granger, Grandview, Selah and Yakama Nation Tribal police departments.
State Patrol troopers in a plane spotted what appeared to be an illegal grow operation at Licea-Trujillo’s Ferson Road home near Sunnyside in August, according to court documents. The troopers spotted two large greenhouses that appeared to be surrounded by black fencing.
A LEAD detective visited the area and, between the fencing, saw large green plants growing in the greenhouses, court documents said.
The site had illegal marijuana grows going back to 2020, when officers seized nearly a quarter-ton of marijuana at the site, according to court documents. During those times, officers noticed a landscaping company truck that was owned by Valencia-Gonzalez.
LEAD investigators found what appeared to be an illegal marijuana grow in the 6600 block of Independence Road, where they also found Valencia-Gonzalez’s truck.
The state Liquor and Cannabis Board had no record of an authorized marijuana operation at either location, the affidavit said, and on Sept. 22 agents carried out searches at both locations.
At Ferson Road, authorities seized 419 illegally grown marijuana plants, and 14 at the Independence Road location. They also found a handgun and a shotgun in a shed that Valencia-Gonzalez was living in at the Independence Road location.
Both men are free on their own recognizance, and their arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 10.
