Two Sunnyside brothers are accused of committing a robbery to settle a drug debt that left a man critically wounded in April.
A 16-year-old is charged in Yakima County Juvenile Court with first-degree robbery and possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. His bail was set at $50,000.
His 18-year-old brother is being held in the Yakima County jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, pistol possession by an 18-to-20-year-old, possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed pistol without a license.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not publish the names of criminal suspects until they are formally charged, nor does it typically publish the names of defendants tried as juveniles.
Sunnyside police went to the 100 block of Ogle Road around 9:45 p.m. April 7 for a man who had been shot. Officers found a 19-year-old man face down on the ground with gunshot wounds to his upper torso, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The man was first taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital before being flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with two collapsed lungs and a bullet lodged in his neck, the affidavit said.
The man said he knew who shot him, and he initially said it was the 16-year-old from whom he was buying fentanyl.
The man’s girlfriend, who was shot at but uninjured, said the shots came from a car and there was a woman and three men in the car, and she believed it was a back-seat passenger who fired on them. She said the 16-year-old was in the front seat, the affidavit said.
She showed police text messages from the 16-year-old advising her boyfriend that he owed $60 for drugs, and he needed to pay up or there would be problems, the affidavit said.
They were supposed to be buying drugs from the 16-year-old again on April 7 when the shooting took place.
At the scene, police found 23 spent 9mm shell casings, the affidavit said.
Police used the Flock camera system to identify the car, which was registered in Mount Vernon to the family of the 16-year-old’s girlfriend, the affidavit said.
Sunnyside police located the car on April 11 and impounded it, the affidavit said. While searching the vehicle, police found a 9mm pistol with a 10-round magazine, documents belonging to the brothers and the 16-year-old’s girlfriend, and a spent 9mm shell casing on the car’s windshield cowl, the affidavit said.
In a subsequent interview, the victim identified the 18-year-old as the one who shot him and said the 16-year-old’s girlfriend was the driver.
The three were arrested on April 28. Prosecutors declined to file charges against the 19-year-old girlfriend pending further investigation.
The 18-year-old made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court May 2, where Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $100,000, as requested by Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney David Soukup.
