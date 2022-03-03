Two people were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Sunnyside on Wednesday night, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies and Sunnyside police responded just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, to the 1400 block of Ferson Road outside of Sunnyside. The case is considered to be gang related, the Sheriff's Office said.
A 26-year-old man and 28-year old woman, both from Sunnyside, were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive, a news release said.
The victims said a dark colored, possible Nissan passenger car drove up to their location. Two people fired rifles at the victims and then fled, the release said.
The man crashed his vehicle a short distance from the scene after trying to leave.
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Sunnyside Police, Grandview Police, Yakima County Fire and City of Sunnyside Fire responded.
Anyone with information about the case can contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.