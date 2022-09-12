Two Wapato men are accused of stealing a trailer containing robotics equipment Thursday from Wapato High School.
Some of the gear, valued at $13,000, has been recovered, Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
Security cameras recorded a Dodge Ram pickup backing into the fenced parking area on the west side of the high school around 5:15 a.m., according to a probable cause affidavit. Three people were seen getting out of the truck and hooking up a trailer, the affidavit said.
When they drove off, the trailer became unhitched and damaged the trailer jack, the affidavit said. After they hitched the trailer to the truck a second time, they drove off.
A deputy investigating an unrelated report of a stolen trailer spotted the suspect’s truck in the 400 block of Orchard Way and detained three people, the affidavit said. Two of the truck’s occupants matched those seen on the security cameras, the affidavit said.
The third person was determined not to be involved in the theft, the affidavit said. Deputies found the trailer in the 300 block of Osborn Road, where it had been emptied, the affidavit said.
The men, a 32-year-old and a 34-year-old, were booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeff Swan ordered the men released Friday under the pretrial release program, with the requirement that they have phone contact with court staff weekly, meet with them in person every two weeks and receive text message reminders of court dates.
The school’s robotics team took first-place in the 2019 FIRST Washington robotics competition at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
