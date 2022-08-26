Two Wapato men have been charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting in connection with an Aug. 20 drive-by shooting in Yakima.
Prosecutors are not filing charges at this time against a 15-year-old from Toppenish who police said also participated in the shooting, pending further investigation.
Trinidad Alejandro Hernandez, 19, and Francisco Martinez Jr., 33, were recently charged in Yakima County Superior Court. They are scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 6.
Martinez is also charged with a first-degree unlawful firearms possession based on prior felony convictions.
Court records show Martinez is a documented Sureño gang member. During Martinez’s preliminary appearance hearing, prosecutors said he recently pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful firearms possession, and had prior convictions on federal firearms charges.
Hernandez has no prior convictions, according to court documents.
Yakima police were called to 401 S. Seventh St. around 10:50 p.m. Aug. 20 for a crash with injuries. Three people were seen running from the vehicle that had flipped over in the yard, according to court documents.
At the same time, police had a report of a drive-by shooting in the 800 block of South Third Street shortly before the crash. Nobody was hit in the shooting.
After firing, the people got in the vehicle and drove off, the victim told police, as someone in the car continued to fire in his direction with what appeared to be a military-style semiautomatic rifle, court documents said. He told police that he got his own rifle and returned fire, according to court documents.
The rollover was a short distance from the area of the shooting, and the car matched a victim’s description of the suspect vehicle, the affidavit said.
Police found Martinez near the overturned vehicle, while Hernandez was detained nearby, court documents said. In the car, police found two 9mm Glock 19 pistols that had been reported stolen, court documents said.
Police found the 15-year-old from Toppenish, walking west in the 600 block of East Yakima Avenue. When police arrested him, they found an AM-15 rifle under his clothes, with a round in the chamber and a partially ejected shell casing in its ejection port, court documents said.
Martinez is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail, while Hernandez’s bail was set at $150,000.
