Two people were killed early Saturday morning when their side-by-side UTV crashed following a high-speed chase.
Yakima police saw the Polaris RZR driving east on River Road from 40th Avenue around 1 a.m., appearing to be racing another vehicle, according to a Yakima police news release.
An officer pursued, and the UTV sped off through the warehouse area leading to River Road near 27th Avenue, the release said. UTV stands for Utility Terrain Vehicle, a machine that is larger than an ATV and handles more like a car.
Police broke off the pursuit, YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzuza said, but the UTV hit a BNSF Railway embankment and went airborne, flipping over and landing on its roof.
The UTV's driver, 22-year-old Hardeep Chhokar, and passenger Isaiah Harris, 25, were instantly killed in the crash, the release said. Both men were wearing harness style restraints but no helmets, the release said.
Both men died as a result of blunt-force trauma to their heads and bodies, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. No autopsy is scheduled, Curtice said.
Toxicology tests are still being conducted, but police do not believe intoxicants were a factor in the crash, the release said.
YPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.