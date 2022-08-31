Police say a reckless driver caused a four-car crash Tuesday on Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima that left an older man seriously injured.
A 37-year-old man was spotted driving recklessly at 12:50 p.m. on Nob Hill Boulevard near Seventh Avenue. The driver continued at speeds double the speed limit before crashing into another vehicle driven by an 80-year-old man, according to a Yakima Police Department news release.
The 80-year-old man’s vehicle struck two other vehicles as the suspect’s vehicle partially rolled and came to a rest on its side, the release said.
The 80-year-old was taken to Yakima Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the release said.
Another driver was treated at Memorial for minor injuries.
Police arrested the suspect driver on suspicion of vehicular assault. Intoxicants were not a factor in the crash, the release said.
Anyone with information or video regarding the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Scott Grant at 509-728-6625 or scott.grant@yakimawa.gov.
