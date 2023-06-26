Two men were injured in what police said appears to be a gang-related shooting Sunday night in Yakima.
The men, ages 49 and 51, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be released soon, according to a news release from Yakima police.
Officers responded to the scene at the 100 block of South Naches Avenue at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday. They found two men injured with gunshot wounds, according to the release.
Police found evidence of a second shooting at South Seventh Street, but identified no victims there, the release said.
Police found two suspects matching witness descriptions near the 100 block of North Eighth Street, and arrested a 19-year-old on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of first-degree assault.
Police urged anyone with information on this ongoing investigation to contact 509-575-6200.
