A 36-year-old Wapato man has been arrested following what Washington State Patrol troopers say was a drunken-driving crash that injured two people Wednesday.
Troopers were called shortly before 11 a.m. to U.S. 97 about 20 miles south of Toppenish for a single-vehicle crash, according to a probable cause affidavit. A trooper found a Ford Explorer on its passenger side off the roadway, the affidavit said, appearing to have lost control and hit a guard rail.
A witness said the Explorer came up behind him at a high rate of speed north of the weigh station south of Toppenish, and when the SUV passed, it drove over the center line and the driver appeared to overcorrect, the affidavit said. The witness said the next time he saw the SUV, it had crashed, the affidavit said.
The Explorer’s driver, Jacob J. Atkins, had bloodshot, watery eyes and a flushed appearance, the affidavit said, with an odor of alcohol on his breath. Troopers also found open cans of Steel Reserve beer in the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Atkins refused a field sobriety test but submitted to a preliminary breath test that showed his blood-alcohol level was .223, almost three times the state limit of 0.08, the affidavit said.
A 3-year-old child in Atkins' SUV appeared to have a seriously broken elbow and cuts on his face and nose, the affidavit said. He was flown first to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the affidavit said. His condition was not immediately available.
The other passenger in the SUV, 29-year-old Marcielene Stahi of Wapato, was taken to Memorial by ambulance, the affidavit and a State Patrol crash report said.
Atkins, who was not injured, was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of vehicular assault while driving under the influence, and was expected to make a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday.
