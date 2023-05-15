Two Lower Valley men have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of a Wapato man earlier this month.
Elias Joel C. Campos-Dones, 20, of Toppenish was charged in Yakima County Superior Court. He also was charged with drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, based on his prior conviction for residential burglary in juvenile court.
Prosecutors also charged Xavier Anthony Randall, a 19-year-old Granger man, with drive-by shooting, first-degree rendering criminal assistance and eluding.
The pair are accused of killing 35-year-old Charlie Jimenez outside his home in the 700 block of South Wasco Avenue on May 5.
Sheriff’s deputies and Wapato police were called around 11 p.m. after a resident heard gunshots and saw a car drive off. The resident saw one of his neighbors had been shot.
Wapato officers found Jimenez on the ground in front of his home with gunshot wounds to his abdomen, chest and left leg, according to a probable cause affidavit. Jimenez was pronounced dead as he was driven to a local hospital.
Officers found multiple 9mm and .40-caliber shell casings at the scene, the affidavit said, and a security video showed two vehicles pull up and it appeared muzzle flashes were coming from both vehicles.
Authorities were able to identify the suspect vehicle as a Dodge Neon, and at 11:16 p.m. Toppenish police spotted one that matched that description on West First Street. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, it sped off at 80 mph toward Buena, where it crashed into a utility pole on the Yakima Valley Highway, the affidavit said.
Randall, the car’s driver, ran off but was stopped by police, and two passengers were arrested, the affidavit said. Following the route Randall ran, police found a holster and pistol near the car and a 9mm shell casing just outside the driver’s door, the affidavit said.
The car and pistol were registered to Randall’s cousin, the affidavit said.
Authorities believe Campos-Dones was the shooter. The third person, a 38-year-old Yakima man, was released pending further investigation.
Both Randall and Campos-Dones are being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
