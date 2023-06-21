Destiny Lloyd was last seen on Christmas Day, and her body was later found on a rural part of the Yakama Reservation. Now a White Swan woman has been charged with murder in her death.
Tahsheena Stacie Sam, 22, was arraigned Tuesday in U.S. District Court on charges of first-degree murder in Indian Country and felony murder in Indian Country.
Another suspect, Waylon Jake Napyer, was indicted late last year on a charge of “misprision of a felony,” alleging that he knew about Lloyd’s killing and didn’t report it to authorities as soon as possible.
Lloyd’s case was one of dozens of cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people on the Yakama Reservation. As of May, the Washington State Patrol reported 33 missing Indigenous people in Yakima County, the highest in the state.
The case is being handled in the federal courts because Lloyd, Sam and Napyer are Native Americans and the killing occurred on the Yakama Reservation.
Lloyd, a 23-year-old Harrah woman, was last seen on Christmas 2017. Her body was found Dec. 29, 2017, just off the Marion Drain Road near the intersection with Harrah Road south of Harrah. An autopsy determined that she died from a skull fracture as the result of a blunt force trauma, and her death was deemed a homicide.
Lloyd was a child care worker at Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish, and known for her love of purses. She cared for her nieces, nephews and mother; and grew up dancing at the longhouse and at powwows.
Lloyd’s family and friends kept her story in the public’s eye, and her name was often mentioned at vigils for missing and murdered people and during a nationwide awareness run that came through Toppenish in 2021.
In the indictment, prosecutors allege that Sam “willfully, deliberately, maliciously, and with premeditation and malice aforethought” struck Lloyd in the head with a metal tool on or around Dec. 26, 2017, in a robbery attempt.
Sam has prior convictions for forgery and second-degree possession of stolen property in Yakima County Superior Court.
She is currently being held in the Yakima County jail on a U.S. Marshal’s hold and is scheduled for a June 27 detention hearing.
