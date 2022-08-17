Two people have been arrested in connection with multiple dumpster fires in downtown Yakima earlier this week.
Yakima firefighters responded to nine calls Sunday night for fires burning in garbage dumpsters in the area of Sixth and Seventh streets in the downtown area, Yakima police spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fires, said Yakima fire Deputy Chief D.J. Goldsmith. The fires had the potential to spread to trees or nearby buildings, Goldsmith said.
He said it was fairly obvious that the fires were being deliberately set.
“Anytime you have multiple fires like that, it is someone who is igniting these fires,” Goldsmith said.
Inzunza said Yakima police arrested a suspect in the Sunday night fires. But several more fires were reported Monday, and a second suspect was arrested after being identified through video footage, Inzunza said.
Both are being held on suspicion of second-degree reckless burning, Inzunza said, and their cases will be heard in Yakima Municipal Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.