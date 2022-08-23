Two people are in custody after a Sunday drive-by shooting that left two teens injured in Mabton.
A 17-year-old man police said was the driver is being held in the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of first-degree assault, with bail set Monday at $100,000.
The 26-year-old man whom police said was the shooter is expected to appear in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon. He was arrested on suspicion of four counts of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting, and a single count of being a non-citizen in possession of a firearm.
Mabton police responding to a report of two being shot in the area of Fern and Sixth streets shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday found one teenager with a gunshot wound to his foot, according to probable cause affidavits. Two other teens with him were not hit, but another teen who had been hit was taken to Prosser Memorial Health by family members, the affidavits said.
That teen was transferred to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with gunshot wounds to his chest and arm, the affidavits said.
The victims said they were shot at from a black Chevrolet car, the affidavits said, and Sunnyside police spotted a vehicle matching that description heading from Mabton and stopped it. Police found two 9mm pistols and several spent shell casings on the floor of the vehicle, the affidavits said.
Police said evidence suggests the 17-year-old also fired at the group.