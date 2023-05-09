Two men are being held in the Yakima County jail in connection with a Friday night homicide in Wapato.
Sheriff’s deputies and Wapato police were called to the 700 block of South Wasco Avenue around 11 p.m. after a resident heard gunshots and saw a car drive off. The resident saw one of his neighbors had been shot.
Wapato officers found the victim, identified in a probable cause affidavit as Charlie Jimenez, on the ground in front of his home with gunshot wounds to his abdomen, chest and left leg. Jimenez was pronounced dead as he was driven to a local hospital.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said an autopsy will be scheduled later this week.
Officers found multiple 9mm and .40-caliber shell casings at the scene, the affidavit said, and a security video showed two vehicles pull up and it appeared muzzle flashes were coming from both vehicles.
Authorities were able to identify the suspect vehicle as a Dodge Neon, and at 11:16 p.m. Toppenish police spotted one that matched that description on West First Street. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, it sped off at 80 mph toward Buena, where it crashed into a utility pole on the Yakima Valley Highway, the affidavit said.
The car’s driver ran off but was stopped by police and two passengers were arrested, the affidavit said. Following the route the driver ran, police found a holster and pistol near the car and a 9mm shell casing just outside the driver’s door, the affidavit said.
The car and pistol were registered to the driver’s cousin, the affidavit said.
The car’s three occupants were booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. Yakima County sheriff’s detectives are conducting the investigation.
At a preliminary appearance hearing Monday, prosecutors announced that they would not be pursuing charges against one of the passengers in the vehicle, a 38-year-old Yakima man, pending further investigation.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch ordered the others, a 19-year-old Granger man who was identified as the driver of the car, and the accused shooter, a 20-year-old Yakima man, held in lieu of $1 million bail.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name criminal suspects until they are formally charged.
Jimenez’s death is the 14th in Yakima County this year. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Brian McIlrath at 509-574-2562. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
