Two children were killed in what Washington State Patrol troopers described as a head-on drunken driving crash near Sunnyside Tuesday night.
Keith A. Goings, 20, of Springfield, Mo., was driving a 2007 Ford Mustang westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 82 about two miles west of Sunnyside when he collided with a 2012 Nissan Altima that was heading east, according to a State Patrol news release.
Goings and the driver of the Nissan, 23-year-old Maurilio D. Trejo of Grandview, and a 5-year-old girl who was riding in the Nissan were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where their condition was not immediately known, the release said. A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl who were in the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said autopsies were scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
The Nissan’s occupants were all wearing seatbelts, while it is not known if Goings was wearing one, the release said. Intoxicants were a factor in the crash, the release said.
Trooper had been pursuing him but quit the chase 5 minutes before the crash
