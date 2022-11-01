Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in Toppenish on the Yakama Reservation.
A man was reportedly shot at about 7:20 a.m. 800 block of West First Avenue, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Toppenish police initially responded, but the case was handed off to Yakama Tribal Police because both the victim and suspect are tribal members, said Toppenish Police Chief John Clary.
Clary said he could not provide any information about the case because of jurisdiction.
The Yakama Nation typically doesn’t release information about cases it is investigating. Serious cases involving tribal members on the reservation are usually investigated by the FBI.
The FBI didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry about the case.
