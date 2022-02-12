The man accused in a 2018 Gleed homicide is scheduled to go on trial next week.
Court records show that jury selection is scheduled for Wednesday in the trial of Randy Shea Gardner, following two days of pretrial hearings.
Gardner, 48, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Julian Wabinga, whose body was found June 5, 2018, buried in a barn at 523 Old Naches Highway. He’s also charged with second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful firearms possession, felony harassment and witness intimidation.
Wabinga, 45, was invited by Gardner to stay at the property in a motor home and help him with odd jobs there, according to court documents.
In November 2017, while incarcerated at the Yakima County jail in connection with a home invasion and stabbing, Gardner told sheriff’s detectives that Wabinga had been killed and buried in the barn by another man, according to court documents. He also sent his father a letter outlining where the body was and how Wabinga died, court documents said.
Detectives brought cadaver dogs to the barn, but the animals did not detect any human remains, a sheriff’s probable cause affidavit said.
Gardner was released from jail the evening of June 4, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and credited with time served, and walked back to the Gleed home, court documents said. Gardner called the sheriff’s office about the body, and uncovered it as deputies watched, the affidavit said.
The remains were identified as Wabinga’s, and an autopsy found that he had been shot in the head and left thigh, authorities said.
People interviewed by detectives said that Gardner shot Wabinga in August 2017 following an argument, court documents said, and forced another man to help him move Wabinga’s body into the barn and bury him.
Gardner had been charged with attempted murder in Utah, after authorities said he drove a woman he knew to a canyon southeast of Utah in 1996, beat her and sexually assaulted her, according to court records. The woman survived, according to court records, and Gardner pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to two to 17 years in prison.
While in prison in Utah, Gardner was also convicted of smuggling drugs into the prison and was sentenced to one to 15 years to be served after the aggravated assault conviction, according to court documents.
