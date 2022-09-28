A jury trial for a woman accused of neglecting and causing the death of a quadriplegic girl in her care has been moved to April 24, 2023.
Darlina Ann Chilson, 49, of Yakima is facing second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter charges in Yakima County Superior Court in the May 2016 death of 16-year-old Kayce McDermed.
Chilson was McDermed’s legal guardian and caretaker responsible for providing all her life-sustaining needs.
In March 2016, Chilson brought McDermed to a local hospital with a serious respiratory infection and deep bed sores. She was malnourished, weighed 45 pounds, and her ear and tailbone were rotting.
She was later taken to Seattle Children's Hospital for advanced care but died two months later on May 2, 2016.
Her cause of death was bronchial pneumonia, with malnutrition and pressure ulceration being significant contributors, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s office.
The office classified her death as a homicide.
Two doctors at Seattle Children's said it was the worst case of neglect they’d seen in their careers.
Chilson’s trial was previously scheduled to begin Sept. 26. Extensive discovery, investigation and negotiation were cited as reasons for the postponement, the order granting the continuance said.
In May 2016, Kayce McDermed died a horrific death. She had a licensed caregiver, a nurse and a state caseworker. How did her decline go unnoticed?
The trial has been postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related issues.
Chilson was released from Yakima County Jail on June 29, 2020, for medical treatment and has remained on electronic home monitoring since, according to a court order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.