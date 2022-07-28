A Cowiche man’s trial for a fatal 2019 crash has been postponed until October.
Kendall Richard Keller, 21, was to have gone on trial Monday on a vehicular homicide charge in the death of 23-year-old Dylan Jay Dietrich, but Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeff Swan ordered it continued on July 20 until Oct. 10, according to court documents.
Rick Smith, Keller’s attorney, said he asked for the additional time to interview a witness he said was added to the state’s witness list on short notice. Prosecutors objected to the delay, according to court documents.
Smith said he and Keller are not trying to drag out the trial, but he wants to be prepared.
“(Keller) wants to go to trial as much as anybody,” Smith said. “He wants to get this over with.”
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies investigating the crash of a Dodge pickup in the 700 block of North Pioneer Way northwest of Yakima around 4:10 a.m. found Keller, the driver, with an odor of intoxicants on him, and that he was slurring his speech, did not perform field sobriety tests and had watery, bloodshot eyes, according to court documents.
Dietrich, who was found still belted into the Dodge’s front passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators found several beer cans in and around the truck the then-18-year-old Keller was driving, court records said, while a witness said Keller was seen drinking at a party he attended with Dietrich.
In February 2020, the state crime lab released blood test results showing that Keller’s blood alcohol content was 0.14, almost twice the legal standard of 0.08, and seven times the 0.02 limit for minors.
Keller was charged in July 2020. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said delays at the crime lab kept the county from filing charges against Keller sooner.
He has been free on his own recognizance since then.
