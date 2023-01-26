The trial of David Gonzales, who is facing gun charges in the 2017 shooting death of Sofia Ramirez in southeast Yakima, has been postponed for the seventh time.
Gonzales’ trial was last scheduled to begin on Jan. 17, but he was granted a continuance because he hired new legal counsel, the order. His new trial date is May 1.
Gonzales is facing unlawful possession of a gun and possession of a stolen gun in the death of 18-year-old Ramirez.
She was found dead in Gonzales’ car with a bullet in her head on May 7, 2017. Witnesses said Ramirez accidentally shot herself while playing with a gun at a party at Gonzales’ apartment just blocks away from where she was found.
Witnesses said a few girls at the party were driving Ramirez to the hospital in Gonzales’ car when they panicked and abandoned the car in the parking lot of a used car dealership near the intersection of Arlington and Third streets.
Police deemed the shooting accidental and closed the case. Ramirez’ family suspected foul play in the matter.
Unanswered questions prompted police to reopen the investigation in November 2018. Gonzales’ DNA was found on the gun that killed Ramirez. A convicted felon, Gonzales is not allowed to possess a gun.
Gonzales was charged in April 2020.
The gun was among several stolen in a 2017 burglary and arson of Bi-Mart on North 40th Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.