Jury selection was underway Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing an innocent bystander in a 2021 shooting at the Valley Mall.
Jonathan Edgar Navarro, 28, is charged in Yakima County Superior Court with first-degree murder, second-degree murder as an alternative, and five counts of second-degree assault at the Union Gap shopping center on Aug. 22.
The trial before Judge Sonia Rodriguez True is expected to last two weeks.
Navarro is accused of fatally shooting Jose Rivera De La Cruz, 23, of Wapato when he opened fire on two cars believed to be occupied by rival gang members. Navarro is a documented Sureño gang member.
Union Gap police earlier said the shooting stemmed from a clash between two rival gang groups at the mall that did not involve De La Cruz, who police have stressed was not a gang member.
Video from the mall shows Navarro firing at a car driving in the parking lot, and police found 14 shell casings at the scene and De La Cruz with a gunshot wound to his right armpit.
Henry Noe Zuniga-Soriano, 22, of Zillah, who was accused of driving the getaway car that Navarro escaped in, entered an Alford plea in 2022 to first-degree rendering criminal assistance and was sentenced to nine months in jail.
De La Cruz’s family is suing Valley Mall’s owners, alleging that lax security at the mall and failing to address crime problems contributed to the killing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.