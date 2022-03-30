Toppenish police say a 29-year-old Toppenish man tried to run over someone Tuesday afternoon, and then damaged a police car while being taken to jail.
Police received reports of an Acura SUV being driven erratically by a man who was bothering people around 2:30 p.m.
A man said he was riding his bicycle near Asotin and South Toppenish avenues when the SUV nearly hit him as it sped through a stop sign at the intersection, according to a police probable cause affidavit.
An officer spotted the SUV speeding away at North D Street and East Toppenish Avenue as two men yelled for the officer to “go get that guy,” the affidavit said. The officer chased the vehicle to South I Street, where he lost sight of it, and returned to talk to the men.
The men said that the suspect had been driving erratically around the city all day and had tried to beat up a man who told him to slow down, the affidavit said. After the men broke up the fight and were heading back to their business, the suspect threatened to kill them and tried to run over one of them as he sped off, the affidavit said.
The men were able to identify the suspect, and police spotted him confronting a homeowner after abandoning the SUV several blocks away, the affidavit said.
One of the officers had to use a stun gun twice after the suspect refused to obey officers, the affidavit said. The officer said in the affidavit that the suspect had a prior history of physically resisting arrest, and that based on his size the officer used the stun device to take him into custody.
While on his way to the Yakima County jail, the suspect began to kick and throw himself at the doors in the back of the police vehicle, the affidavit said, causing the vehicle to swerve and damaging the door.
He was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, felony harassment, first-degree malicious mischief, resisting arrest and reckless driving.
He was scheduled for a preliminary appearance hearing Wednesday afternoon, but that was rescheduled for medical reasons, according to jail staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.