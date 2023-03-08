A 19-year-old man was shot to death early Wednesday at a Toppenish motel.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said the man, whose identity is not being released until family is notified, died from a gunshot wound, and his death has been ruled a homicide. Curtice said the man's body was at the El Corral Motel, 61731 U.S. Highway 97, in Toppenish.
Toppenish police are investigating the case, and the department's captain was not immediately available for comment.
The killing is the seventh homicide in Yakima County this year, and the first within Toppenish city limits.
