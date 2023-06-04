Toppenish police are investigating a homicide reported early Sunday.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to the initial call from South Alder Street at 1:35 a.m. Sunday. The body of a teenage male was found on the east side of Toppenish in a residential area near State Route 22, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice.
The young man died of homicidal violence, Curtice said. Toppenish police are investigating, according to the sheriff's office. Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds will perform the autopsy Tuesday or Wednesday, Curtice said, depending on the medical examiner's availability.
