A Toppenish man who killed two people and injured two others in a 2017 drunken driving crash will spend eight years in prison.
Brandon Kelly Root, 47, will also be on supervised release for three years after serving his federal prison sentence, following his sentencing in U.S. District Court Tuesday.
Root’s case was heard in federal court because he is a Yakama Nation citizen and the crash occurred on the Yakama Reservation.
Originally charged with two counts each of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and assault causing serious bodily injury, Root pleaded guilty in March to all but the murder charges, with a recommendation from both sides for eight years in prison.
Root was driving on a road in the reservation around 2:30 a.m. June 11, 2017, while he was intoxicated, and crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on, according to court documents. Two people in the car were killed at the scene, while an adult had a broken leg and a 6-year-old boy had injuries to his head and face.
The court documents did not identify the victims or state where exactly on the reservation the crash occurred.
Officers found Root wedged into the driver’s seat of his vehicle with bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech and smelling of intoxicants, court documents said. They also found an 18-pack of beer on the floor on the front passenger side of the vehicle, court documents said.
Root’s blood-alcohol content four hours after the crash was 0.10, two-tenths above the legal limit for intoxication, court documents said. Root admitted he had been drinking that day at a softball tournament and a bar, the documents said.
Alex Hernandez III, Root’s attorney, said the eight-year sentence was sufficient, but said the court should consider Root’s being raised by parents with substance abuse issues, lack of stable home environment and post-traumatic stress disorder he experiences as a result of his childhood and his service in the United States Army.
Root, Hernandez said, developed alcoholism while serving in the military as a way of dealing with stress in is life and, despite treatment, had difficulty maintaining sobriety. He had several DUI charges, including one in 2021, which he said was triggered by his father’s death.
In letters to the court, family members said Root was not “a horrific monster who only cares for himself,” but a loving family man who was struggling with alcoholism.
