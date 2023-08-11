Yakima County prosecutors dropped a firearms charge against a documented gang member as part of a plea deal in a robbery earlier this year.
Isaiah J. Aleck, 22, of Toppenish was sentenced July 27 to 10 years in prison after he entered an Alford plea to first-degree robbery. The plea allows Aleck to maintain his innocence while acknowledging that prosecutors had enough evidence to have convinced a jury he was guilty.
He was originally charged with two counts each of first-degree robbery, one for each employee in the Mi Ranchito Market at the time of the robbery, and a single count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Aleck, described in court records as a documented Sureño gang member, was sentenced to a base sentence of five years, which was eight months below the maximum sentence under state guidelines for someone with his criminal record. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld also added a five-year firearm enhancement, which will be served consecutively and can not be reduced through good behavior.
Aleck has prior convictions for second-degree assault and drive-by shooting, according to court records.
Granger police were called to the store in the 600 block of Bailey Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Jan. 29 on a report of a robbery. Security cameras from the store showed three people get out of a Toyota Camry and enter the store, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Two of the men were armed with guns, including a shotgun, and one of them shot at a security camera as they left, the affidavit said.
Aleck was identified as a suspect after police traced the getaway car back to his family, the affidavit said, and he matched the description of the shotgun-wielding robber.
