Prosecutors charged a 28-year-old Toppenish man with killing a man in a pedestrian-motorcycle crash in October in Yakima.
David Lenard Ervin appeared for arraignment in Yakima County Superior Court on a charge of vehicular homicide Tuesday. Prosecutors filed the charge in late January and issued a summons for Ervin to appear.
Prosecutors allege that Ervin was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle recklessly when he hit Timmy S. DeWitt around 7:55 p.m. Oct. 2, 2021.
Ervin, a tow truck driver with Allstar Towing, was riding his motorcycle from the Little Dutch Tavern to Allstar’s lot to pick up a tow truck for a call, according to court documents. Police said in an affidavit that surveillance videos showed Ervin speeding south in the center turn lane of South Fair Avenue, passing other vehicles.
At the intersection with East Maple Avenue, a vehicle was stopped in the southbound lane to allow DeWitt to cross, and Ervin hit him in the intersection, according to court documents.
DeWitt was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Ervin injured his leg and back in the crash, the documents said. Police said he passed standard field sobriety tests and did not show any signs of intoxication.
Investigators estimated that Ervin’s speed at the time of the crash was 57-61 mph, based on the evidence. South Fair Avenue’s speed limit is 30 mph in that area.
Police said Ervin did not have a motorcycle endorsement on his license, nor had he been trained by a state certified motorcycle instructor.
