A Toppenish man is charged with second-degree assault after police say he cut his wife’s neck with a knife.
Prosecutors also charged Javier Hernandez-Mereno, 33, with felony harassment in Yakima County Superior Court recently.
His wife went to Toppenish police Aug. 6 to report the incident, which she said happened two days earlier.
She told police that Hernandez-Mereno held her over a table and poked her neck twice with a kitchen knife, according to a probable cause affidavit.
When she tried to call 911, Hernandez-Mereno threw her phone in the toilet, the affidavit said. She said she was in fear for her life and left the house, the affidavit said. An officer saw injuries on her neck he believed were from a knife, the affidavit said.
Hernadez-Mereno was booked into the Yakima County jail, where he is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
