A 29-year-old Toppenish man will be arraigned Wednesday on charges he tried to run over a man and damaged a police car.
Prosecutors charged Fernando Diaz with second-degree assault, two counts of felony harassment and a single count of third-degree malicious mischief in connection with the March 29 incident.
Toppenish police were called about a man driving an Acura SUV erratically and bothering people around 2:30 p.m. that day. One man said he was riding his bicycle near Asotin and South Toppenish avenues when the SUV nearly hit him after it ran a stop sign at the intersection, according to court documents.
An officer spotted the Acura speeding at North D Street and East Toppenish Avenue as two men yelled for the officer to “go get that guy,” the affidavit said. The officer chased the vehicle to South I Street, where he lost sight of it, and returned to talk to the men.
The men said that Diaz had been driving erratically around the city all day and had tried to beat up a man who told him to slow down, according to the documents. After the men broke up the fight and were heading back to their business, Diaz threatened to kill them and tried to run over one of them as he sped off, documents said.
The men were able to identify Diaz, and police spotted him confronting a homeowner after abandoning the SUV several blocks away, the affidavit said.
One of the officers had to use a stun gun twice after Diaz refused to obey commands, according to a police affidavit. The officer said Diaz had a prior history of physically resisting arrest, and that based on his size the officer had to use the stun device to take him into custody.
While on his way to the Yakima County jail, Diaz, documents said, began to kick and throw himself at the doors in the back of the police vehicle, causing the vehicle to swerve and damaging the door enough that the vehicle was out of service for repairs.
Diaz is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
